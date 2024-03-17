PH wants more women in UN peacekeeping operations

MANILA: The Philippines is eyeing to increase its engagement in peacekeeping operations of the United Nations (UN) and send more Filipino women to help maintain international peace and security. The government issued the statement during the 9,574th Security Council meeting on March 13, anchored on the theme 'Promoting Conflict Prevention - Empowering all Actors Including Women and Youth.' Representing the Philippines, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said the country is ready to increase its presence in the peacekeeping operations of the UN. 'Since 1963, the Philippines has been committed to UN peacekeeping operations. We wish to increase our footprint with more professional peacekeepers on the ground, most especially highly trained women peacekeepers with nothing to prove and much compassion to share,' Loyzaga said. 'This is our commitment to inclusive intergenerational and lasting peace. As a partner, pathfinder, and peacemaker, the Philippines is ready to bring our experiences to the security council to demonstrate a focused and effective approach to peace and security challenges,' she added. Loyzaga highlighted the success story in the creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), which is greatly participated in by women negotiators, researchers, educators and community organizers. 'We hope to engage with the peace building commission to share our experiences in establishing the BARMM as we continue our journey towards a sustainable peace through conflict prevention, equity, and always without fail, human dignity,' she added. The DENR chief likewise cited the Philippines firm adherence to the rules-based international order 'where reason rules and compassion prevail' and the country's active participation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other global partnerships. 'We believe honest and strategic collaboration is essential to assisting conflict affected countries. The peaceful settlement of international disputes and strengthen resilience in facing security risks. Women are the core of this mission. The art of peace making begins at home and comes out of the hands of women,' she said. Loyzaga added that the Philippines looks forward to the 'Summit of the Future' in September and the '2025 Review of the UN Peacebuilding Architecture' along with the strengthening updating the UN toolbox for prevention of conflict and its recurrence. Source: Philippines News Agency