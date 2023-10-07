PH repatriates non-marital Filipino children from Jordan

The Philippine government was finally able to repatriate the first batch of non-marital children from Jordan after almost a decade of discussions with local authorities. The Philippine Embassy in Jordan led the repatriation of at least 13 children, the first batch of the 60 non-marital children to be sent home to the country this year. The embassy was able to secure on Aug. 10 an exceptional concession allowing their repatriation and the waiving of their overstay penalties. These children were previously barred from being repatriated to the Philippines in the absence of a Jordanian birth certificate, a requirement for them to travel outside Jordan. 'This repatriation is a testament of the willingness of our two countries to resolve matters that affect the interests of our Filipino nationals in Jordan,' Philippine Ambassador to Jordan Wilfredo Santos said Friday. 'We have proven that, in coordinating closely with our host government, we can get the job done. Now, our non-marital Filipino children, accompanied by their parents, can safely return to the Philippines.' Santos thanked the Jordanian government and cited the numerous representations by both sides to make the humanitarian undertaking possible. The Migrant Workers Office in Jordan shouldered the costs of flight tickets, bus transport, and temporary accommodation in the shelter a day before their departure. The embassy, meanwhile, facilitated the issuance of Philippine civil registration and travel documents to the children.

Source: Philippines News Agency