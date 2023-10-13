PH gov’t asks Filipinos to leave Gaza City amid 24-hr Israel notice

The Philippine government has asked eight Filipino families in Gaza City to relocate to the southern portion of the besieged strip amid a feared ground assault by the Israeli forces against Hamas militants.

'We are advising the eight families in Gaza City to relocate to the south near Rafah. I don't have the numbers now but what I can assure you is that these Filipino families are planning to move out to safer places with shelter,' Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo Jose de Vega said in a text message on Friday.

Citing Philippine Ambassador to Jordan Wilfredo Santos, de Vega said a family of six in northern Gaza has vacated their homes and relocated to southern Gaza near Rafah crossing bordering Egypt.

Two other families with 15 members in Rafah, meanwhile, are prepared to move out on short notice.

De Vega also reported that the eight families and an overseas Filipino worker residing in the middle area of Gaza and Kanyunis, which are near Rafah, are all safe.

To date, there are 131 Filipinos living in the Gaza Strip, who are mostly spouses and children of a Palestinian national.

Based on the latest report of the Philippine Embassy in Jordan, which has jurisdiction over Gaza, Filipinos in the enclave still have electricity and water but are 'limited to a few hours a day'.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassies in Jordan and Egypt are also preparing for the possible opening of a humanitarian corridor via Israel or Egypt.

To date, there are 92 Filipinos who have requested for repatriation from Gaza to the Philippines.

'Let's hope that eventually we'll be able to have that humanitarian corridor but we have to be ready, it could be anytime in the next few days or weeks maybe,' de Vega said.

Israel's army has reportedly ordered on Friday all Palestinians to vacate the northern part of Gaza and Gaza City within 24 hours, with local reports positing that it could be preparing a ground offensive on the besieged enclave.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric appealed 'for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded, avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.'

"We believe it is impossible for such a step to occur without devastating humanitarian consequences," an Anadolu report quoted Dujarric as saying.

Source: Philippines News agency