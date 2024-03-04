Petition seeks PH ban for Aussie senator who disrespected PBBM

MANILA: The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) must declare Australian senator Janet Rice as persona non grata (unwelcome) for disrespecting President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during his address before the Australian Parliament last week. Senator Robinhood Padilla filed Senate Resolution 944 Monday to cite Rice's "unparliamentary behavior by expressing her dissent through an act of protest during the proceedings." "Resolved by the Senate, as it is hereby resolved, to condemn Australian Sen. Janet Rice and to urge the Department of Foreign Affairs to declare her as persona non grata for her unparliamentary behavior during President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.'s address before the Australian Parliament in Canberra," the resolution read. Rice pulled out a placard that read 'stop the human rights abuses" while President Marcos was delivering his speech before the Australian Parliament on Feb. 29. Rice was directed "to leave the Chamber for disorderly behavior," citing the Votes and Proceedings of the House of Representatives of the Australian Parliament. In his resolution, Padilla noted that this year marks the 78th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the Philippines and Australia. President Marcos was invited by Governor General David Hurley to address the Parliament of Australia in Canberra to discuss the vision under the Philippines-Australia strategic partnership. Source: Philippines News Agency