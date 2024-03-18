PDL entitled to humane treatment, health services – DOJ

MANILA: The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday reiterated its commitment for the well-being of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) during a medical mission at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City. DOJ Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez said the activity undertaken with partners in the private sector was conceived in connection with the Marcos administration's commitment to human rights protection. 'We, at the DOJ, believe that these PDL are not bad people. They are people who just made bad decisions in life. They are entitled to humane treatment and services with which they can reform and rejoin our communities as productive members,' Gutierrez said in her message. 'Rest assured that the DOJ, through the guidance of President (Ferdinand R.) Marcos (Jr.) and the able stewardship of (DOJ) Secretary (Jesus Crispin) Remulla, will continue to put primacy to the protection and promotion of PDL rights,' she added. The medical mission at the CIW maximum security camp provided inmates with free consultations, screenings, and access to medical professionals. With the theme, "Empowering Women Behind Bars: Providing Compassionate Care and Support," the activity coincides with the celebration of National Women's Month. 'This initiative goes beyond just providing healthcare. It promotes and restores the dignity of women behind bars. Justice can be delivered in the health and well-being of those in the walls of prison, as well,' Remulla said. Source: Philippines News Agency