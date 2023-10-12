PDEA-BARMM ‘rescues’ young drug courier, seizes P3.4-M shabu

Anti-narcotics agents 'rescued' Wednesday afternoon a 16-year-old boy caught with some PHP3.4 million worth of suspected shabu during a sting operation in Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao del Norte province. Agent Rose Mary of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) said PDEA operatives, backed by Sultan Kudarat police personnel, got hold of the boy and seized from him 500 grams of suspected shabu. 'The rescued minor was turned over to the BARMM's Ministry of Social Services and Development for custody while awaiting inquest proceedings,' Mary said in a statement on Thursday. The PDEA-BARMM believes that drug peddlers ordered the minor to deliver the contraband to a supposed buyer in Barangay Ungap, who was an undercover agent. Also seized from the minor was a motorcycle he used in delivering the drugs.

Source: Philippines News Agency