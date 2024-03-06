Latest News

Partly cloudy skies, isolated rains over PH due to easterlies

MANILA: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected across the country due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, the weather bureau said Wednesday. Flash floods or landslides may occur in vulnerable areas during severe thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin. The whole archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 23°C to 34°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 26°C; Laoag City, 22°C to 31°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 31°C; Puerto Princesa City, 24°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 32°C. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.