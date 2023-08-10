Pangandaman adopted as regular member of BARMM Council of Leaders

Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman was formally adopted as a regular member of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Council of Leaders on Wednesday. Being the co-chairpersons of the Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB), Pangandaman from the national government (NG) side and Minister Mohagher Iqbal from the Bangsamoro government (BG) side were are officially recognized as members of the Council, with no additional mandatory appointments required. As a proud member of the Maranao community and an indigenous group, Pangandaman recognized the deep understanding of what it implies to belong to a minority group. 'I perceive this uniqueness as an opportunity - a strength - rather than a disadvantage. I firmly advocate transcending one's limitations and leveraging one's uniqueness on a global platform. This promotes our rich cultural heritage while fostering strong, globally interconnected relationships,' Pangandaman said in a news release on Thursday. 'That is why, whenever I am on regional travels, I make sure that I immerse myself in the local community to know and appreciate their culture and heritage,' she added. Pangandaman's term as a sectoral representative will be coterminous with the BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim. Imbued by their strong desire to promote a peaceful and thriving region, Pangandaman and other members of the Council are expected to receive no compensation except the per diems and necessary expenses for attending meetings and activities. Following three Council of Leaders meetings in 2021, a nominative call for Community and Sectoral Representatives for the BARMM Council of Leaders was initiated in late 2022, with the selection of representatives from the private educational institutions and labor sector still pending this year. In accordance with Section 9, Article VI of Republic Act No. 11054, also known as the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), the Council of Leaders is tasked with advising the Chief Minister on governance issues within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. Aside from the co-chairpersons of IGRB, the individuals holding the positions of Chief Minister, members of the Congress from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of the Philippines, Provincial Governors, Mayors of the Chartered Cities within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, possess an ex officio status that is inherently attributed to their positions and does not necessitate a distinct appointment.

Source: Philippines News Agency