PAL to hire 300 cabin crew amid fleet expansion

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is set to hire 300 cabin crew this year as it continues to boost its fleet. PAL has been holding recruitment caravans this year, and these are the carrier's largest recruitment campaign post-pandemic, spokesperson Cielo Villaluna told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Monday. She said PAL did not hold mass hiring during pre-pandemic. It can be recalled that PAL retrenched 30 percent of its workforce or 2,300 employees in 2021 as the aviation industry was among the most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The flag carrier is expecting the delivery of nine brand-new A35-1000 aircraft starting in 2025. Parked planes are also returning to service between 2023 to 2025. PAL had five parked aircraft, and one of these -- an A320ceo -- has already returned to service. "By beefing up our fleet, and by eventually expanding our flight network, adding manpower is necessary. These developments reflect the reality of revenge travel," Villaluna said. The carrier had 9.3 million passengers in 2022 and is targeting to ferry 14 million passengers in 2023. PAL's current fleet is 73. A recruitment caravan will be held at the Diwa ng Tarlac Convention Center on August 16. Previous caravans were held in Cebu, Davao and Dumaguete. "We invite interested parties who possess basic qualifications to be part of our roster of cabin crew," Villaluna said, adding that successful applicants will be part of domestic, regional and international flights. Those who will be hired will undergo initial cabin crew training classes culminating in a check ride. Meanwhile, applicants are required to pre-register (via https://bit.ly/PRCSDSchoolPartner) until Aug. 9 to receive an invite to the recruitment caravan. An email will be sent on or before August 12. Only qualified applicants will have access to the caravan, according to PAL

Source: Philippines News Agency