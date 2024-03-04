P68-M shabu seized in Cebu

CEBU CITY: Anti-drug operatives confiscated PHP68 million worth of suspected shabu during a sting operation near a cemetery that also led to the arrest of an alleged 'bodegero' (caretaker) and his brother on Monday morning. Jaime Dajao, 47, who just got out of jail two months ago, was arrested in Barangay Carreta here with his 53-year old brother, Roberto, when they yielded 10 kilos of shabu. Both are residents of Talibon, Bohol. The Regional Police Drugs Enforcement Unit-7 said the sting operation was launched after the suspects' names emerged in an intelligence report that a huge supply of shabu from outside Visayas was transhipped via Bohol province. The Dajao siblings were transacting with a poseur buyer beside the Carreta Cemetery along A. Soriano Avenue when they were collared. The siblings are temporarily detained at Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr. here while drug charges are being prepared. Source: Philippines News Agency