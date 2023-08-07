OVER 30,000 CERTIFICATES OF ACCOMMODATION ISSUED IN PENINSULAR MALAYSIA SINCE 2020

The Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) has issued a total of 30,093 certificates of accommodation for the Centralised Labour Quarters category and employers across Peninsular Malaysia from 2020 to Aug 7.

JTKSM deputy director-general (Operations) Mohd Asri Abd Wahab said the accommodation certificates cover 54,894 housing units or workers' hostels, which can house 634,382 people.

He said the accommodation certificates were issued in accordance with the Minimum Standards for Housing, Accommodation and Employee Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446) to ensure that employee accommodation was provided in accordance with the stipulated standards.

"In Melaka, a total of 1,853 applications for accommodation certificates were approved for the employer and CLQ category from 2022 to June this year.

"With the cooperation and support of the state government, we see that Melaka will be an example for the states in the future, both in terms of accommodation and facilities for employees," he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Asri said JTKSM has opened 1,621 investigation papers under Section 24D of Act 446 for various violations from June 1, 2020, to Aug 7, including for not having proper accommodation certificates and non-compliance with hygiene, safety and health aspects from June 1, 2020, to Aug 7.

He said fines of up to RM1.4 million and penalties of over RM8 million were also imposed on employers during the period.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency