Olon, International API Supplier, Releases Its Annual Sustainability Report

MILAN, Italy, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olon, international API supplier, is proud to publish its annual Corporate Sustainability Report, which details the global company commitment to people, planet, and communities in which it operates. The report outlines the substantial progresses achieved in the focus areas – to reduce the footprint on the environment, to create a sustainable global supply chain, to include people diversity, to engage communities and stakeholder, to promote the most advanced and sustainable manufacturing processes.

“Along the path we have firmly set out on, 2022 was marked by great strides toward environmental sustainability and energy transition, significant investment in systems that harness alternative energy sources, and social and economic involvement and support for the communities in which we operate. We have achieved important results in cutting electricity and water consumption: our aim is to reduce electricity and water use and carbon dioxide emissions by 60 percent between 2015 and 2025,” commented Paolo Tubertini, CEO at Olon Group.

Despite the unprecedented global economic instability and industry challenges that distinguished 2022, Olon has remained focused on long term strategy of reducing and addressing CO2 emissions, protecting the environment, and delivering high quality and safe products to protect consumer and environmental health, through continuous research and innovation.

The 2023 Company ESG, that moreover has been certified by third parties through a data assurance procedure, highlights in particular the results to reduce its environmental footprint. Olon continually strives to reduce its impact on natural ecosystems and on the environment, with a specific focus on energy, greenhouse gases, water, and waste.

Olon’s commitment to environmental protection has led to significant results, with a substantial reduction of CO2 emissions, water and energy consumption, and waste production.

-4% vs 2021 of energy consumption, -5% vs 2021 of carbon emission, -13% vs 2021 of total waste, -2% vs 2021 of water consumption.

Looking at energy transition, in 2022, Olon made investments in 3 sites up. Up to now the Group has made investments at 5 out of the 11 sites to install advanced solar panel systems to generate renewable energy.

The Company is also making steps ahead in terms of promoting a more sustainable supply chain. In 2022, 100% of new suppliers signed the Code of Conduct and more than 78% of global purchases come from suppliers that have formally accepted and signed the Code of Conduct.

“We confirm our commitment to creating an increasingly sustainable and certified supply and production chain by transferring our values and standards to our global suppliers, and we continued our efforts to develop innovative production processes with an ever-decreasing environmental impact through research and development projects,” Paolo Tubertini commented.

Olon Group is a global leader in the development and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for CDMO and generic markets, integrating chemical synthesis and biological processes while always embracing the highest international safety, quality, and environmental standards.

With one of the longest track records of the API industry, having deep development expertise and a broad set of advanced technologies, we are the partner of choice which enables our client’s molecules to enter the market successfully.

Olon has a global network of 11 manufacturing sites and 7 R&D centers across the globe. Thanks to our 2,300 employees, including 300 highly experienced and qualified R&D experts, we represent a highly innovative and reliable partner.

At Olon, expertise and competent flexibility throughout the organization help build successful outcomes for our clients in custom chemical synthesis and microbial fermentation, while always maintaining the highest levels of safety, quality, and environmental compliance.

