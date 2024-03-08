Official Gazette: No holiday declaration on March 11

MANILA: There is no declaration from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. that Monday, March 11, is a 'nationwide regular holiday.' In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Thursday, The Official Gazette dismissed as 'fake news' the supposed holiday declaration on March 11, in view of the Eid'l Fitr celebration. The public advisory was issued after the circulation of a Proclamation 729 allegedly released by Malacañang declaring March 11 as a holiday. 'The circulating document labeled 'Proclamation No. 729,' which purportedly declares Monday, March 11, 2024, as a nationwide regular holiday in celebration of Eid'l Fitr, is spurious,' the statement read. 'It is a tampered version of Proclamation No. 729, s. 2019, issued by then Executive Secretary Medialdea during the previous administration.' Eid'l Fitr, one of the two most important Islamic celebrations, is observed by the Muslim community after the month-long Ramadan fasting. Under Republic Act 9177, a regular holiday is declared nationwide t o allow the country to celebrate Eid'l Fitr. The holiday is determined by the use of the lunar-based Islamic calendar through the sighting of the crescent moon in the Islamic month of Shawwal. Source: Philippines News Agency