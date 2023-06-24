NPA front secretary in Surigao Sur yields to Army

The secretary of the Guerrilla Front 30 (GF-30) under the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC) of the New People's Army surrendered to the forces of the 36th Infantry Battalion (36IB) in Barangay Puyat, Carmen, Surigao del Sur on Thursday. In a statement Saturday, the 36IB identified the surrenderer as Grecyl Yparraguirre Rubi, alias Raquel. Three other members of GF-30 also yielded to 36IB on Thursday, including Ramil Salazar Quesada, alias Ben, the husband of Rubi, and the vice commanding officer of Platoon 1, GF-30; Robert Arreza Yparraguirre, alias Mark of Platoon 1, GF-30; and Bakekor Lauro Masiga, alias Pidok, a member of Sentro De Grabidad 16 of the NEMRC. They also handed over to the Army an AK-47 rifle, an M-14 rifle, an AR-18 rifle, and an M203 grenade launcher. In the same statement, Lt. Col. Vincent Viray, the commander of 36IB, said the four lamented the difficult situations they endure due to the intensified military operations in the area. 'Their decision to surrender stemmed from exhaustion and hunger. With our focused military operations, they are now running out of food and other essential supplies. They also experienced demoralization with the failure of the promises of their leaders,' Viray said. He added that Rubi and Quesada also wanted to reunite with their children and live peacefully as a family. 'I welcome you back to the mainstream society. I am also grateful for your courage in coming out with the decision to abandon the terrorist movement,' Viray said. He also encouraged the remaining NPA rebels in Surigao del Sur to surrender and avail of the programs and services of the government.

Source: Philippines News Agency