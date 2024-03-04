NorMin police awards 13 lady officers for field achievements

CAGAYAN DE ORO: The Police Regional Office in Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) on Monday awarded 13 women officers for their respective achievements. In line with the celebration of National Women's Month this March, the PRO-10 recognized female police achievers under four categories. Receiving the Medalya ng Kadakilaan (Medal of Excellence) were Corporals Cheryl Jacob and Cherry Ann Litub. On the other hand, the Medalya ng Kasanayan (Medal of Skills) was given to Major (Maj.) Maricris Neri, Captain (Cpt.) Maritel Ocon, and Lieutenant (Lt.) Nera Cabrera. The Medalya ng Papuri (Medal of Commendation) were awarded to Colonel (Col.) Michelle Arban, Lt. Col. Estela Chavez, Maj. Jiselle Ester Lou Longakit, Cpt. Emilita Simon, Lt. Ruby Jimenez, and Chief Master Seargent (CMSgt.) Ritzell Labadan. Meanwhile, CMSgt. Julie Ann Won and Staff Sgt. Michelle Apao received the Medalya ng Ugnayang Pampulisya (Police Relations). As a special guest, Gilda Go, governor of Rotary International District 3870, emphasized the evolv ing role of women in society, highlighting their capacity not only within the confines of their homes but across the entire nation. 'I am committed to amplifying the voices of women, to breaking down barriers, and to championing gender equality in all its forms,' she said during her speech. Anti-drug bust campaign In another development, Brig. Gen. Ricardo Layug Jr., the PRO-10 director, said an estimated PHP1.8 million worth of illegal drugs were seized from 80 operations in the region from Feb. 22 to 28. The operations resulted in the arrest of 84 individuals and the confiscation of approximately 272.891 grams of shabu and 2.54 grams of marijuana. "We will continue to intensify our operations against illegal drugs, gambling, and other criminal activities. Together, let us build a region where everyone can live, work, and do business,' he said. On anti-illegal gambling, PRO-10 police stations conducted nine operations, resulting in the apprehension of 17 individuals and the confiscation of PHP2,945 wor th of illegal gambling items. In neutralizing wanted persons, PRO10 also apprehended a total of 81 wanted individuals. In addition to the campaign against loose firearms under "Kontra Boga," PRO10 conducted 52 operations that led to the arrest of 15 individuals and seizure of 38 small arms and two light weapons. Source: Philippines News Agency