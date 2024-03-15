NorMin gender advocates tap men in violence prevention

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: An organization advocating for gender equality revealed that men still play an essential role in preventing gender-based violence. During the gender and development (GAD) enhancement activity here on Friday, the Gender Advocates Normin, Inc. (Gani) emphasized the role of men in understanding violence and how it can be prevented. Gani said organizations, such as Men Opposed to Violence Everywhere (Move), help build a society founded on respect and empathy. Army Maj. Daisy Baguioz Gani president, said partners such as Move help create a safe environment where everyone is valued and heard. Gani is an inter-agency association of women and men in government service in Northern Mindanao which promotes GAD initiatives in institutions. "Today, we embark on a journey of advocacy, education, and empowerment," she said. National Telecommunications Commission-10 Director Teodoro Buenavista Jr. said Move is a complementing initiative for the Magna Carta movement on women. "The success of this p rogram depends on the behavior of men," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency