Negros Occidental farmers get 90K bags of seeds from gov’t

The Negros Occidental provincial government has received 90,098 bags of seeds under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund-Seed Program (RCEF) of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The ceremonial turn-over was held during the kick-off Thursday of the DA-Philippine Rice Institute (PhilRice) two-day Wet Season 2023 'Lakbay Palay' at the PhilRice-Negros Station in Barangay Cansilayan, Murcia town.

In a statement on Friday, PhilRice Deputy Executive Director (DED) for Development Karen Eloisa Barroga said she believes that farmers can produce high-quality seeds and excel in production by following the recommended rice farming practice and adopting modern technology.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson received the rice seed allocation amounting to PHP68.4 million.

The target delivery of seeds packed at 20 kilograms per bag is between October this year and February 2024.

The total seed allocation, which has an estimated coverage area of 41,543 hectares, will be distributed to rice farmers in 32 local government units (LGUs) of the province, including this capital city.

Lacson thanked the DA-PhilRice Negros for its support and for being a constant partner in promoting the agriculture programs in the province.

'Through the RCEF, we are helping farmers in many ways, including rice seed development, propagation and promotion, expanded rice credit assistance, rice farm machinery and equipment, and extension services,' he said.

This year's Lakbay Palay, themed 'RCEF Ano Na?' was attended by more than 1,000 rice farmers who joined the field, exhibit tours, and training.

The Lakbay Palay is a regular activity of PhilRice aimed at showcasing to farmers various rice production technologies and processes that would help LGUs reach rice sufficiency and supply.

Other officials present included PhilRice DED for Research Hazel Alfon, RCEF-Project Management Office Director Flordeliza Bordey, and DA-PhilRice Negros Branch Director Leo Sta. Ines.

Source: Philippines News agency