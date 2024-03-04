Nearly 90K voters to join plebiscite on creation of 8 Cotabato towns

MANILA: Some 89,594 residents are set to vote in the plebiscite in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on April 13. In a statement Monday, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said the figure is from 63 villages in the province of North Cotabato, which form the BARMM's Special Geographic Area (SGA). The plebiscite will be held to form eight new towns - Pahamuddin, Kadayangan, Nabalawag, Old Kaabakan, Kapalawan, Malidegao, Tugunan, and Ligawasan. The voters are set to cast their votes in 189 clustered precincts in 67 voting centers. On Plebiscite Day, the voting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The counting of the votes will proceed after the closing of the voting period and the canvassing of plebiscite returns at 6 p.m. The plebiscite is based on Bangsamoro Autonomy Act Nos. 41 to 48, wherein eight municipalities are being proposed to be created from the 63 barangays of the SGA. Under the proposal, the municipality of Pahamuddin will be composed of Barangays Balacayon, Burica in, Datu Binasing, Datu Mantil, Kadingilan, Lower Pangangkalan, Libungan Torreta, Matilac, Patot, Upper Pangangkalan, Lower Baquer, and Simsiman from the municipality of Pigcawayan, North Cotabato. The municipality of Kadayangan shall be composed of Barangays Central Labas, Kapinpilan, Malingao, Mudseng, Sambulawan, Tugal, and Tumbras from the municipality of Midsayap, North Cotabato. The municipality of Nabalawag will be composed of Barangays Damatulan, Kadigasan, Kadingilan, Kudarangan, Nabalawag, Olandang from the municipality of Midsayap, and Dungguan from the municipality of Aleosan, both of North Cotabato. The municipality of Old Kaabakan shall be composed of Barangays Buluan, Nangaan, Sanggadong, Simbuhay, Simone, Pedtad, and Tamped from the municipality of Kabacan, North Cotabato. The municipality of Kapalawan will be composed of Barangays Kibayao, Kitulaan, Langogan, Manarapan, Nasapian, Pebpoloan, Tupig from the municipality of Carmen, North Cotabato. The municipality of Malidegao will be compo sed of Barangays Balungis, Batulawan, Fort Pikit, Gokotan, Nabundas, Nalapaan, Nunguan from the municipality of Pikit, North Cotabato. The municipality of Tugunan to be composed of Barangays Balong, Bualan, Lagunde, Macabual, Macasendeg, Manaulanan, Pamalian, Panicupan from the Municipality of Pikit, and Tapodoc from the municipality of Aleosan, both of North Cotabato. The municipality of Ligawasan will be composed of Barangays Bagoinged, Barungis, Bulol, Buliok, Gli-Gli, Kabasalan, and Rajamuda from the Municipality of Pikit, North Cotabato. The Comelec also held the first command conference for the plebiscite at the Police Regional Office 12 in Barangay Tambler, General Santos City, South Cotabato. Source: Philippines News Agency