Nearly 1M Caraga residents lived below poverty threshold in 2021

About 924,000 residents in Caraga lived below the poverty threshold in 2021, the regional office of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

The number was based on the preliminary results of the Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES) conducted by the agency last year.

In an emailed statement Friday, PSA 13 (Caraga) said the data also indicated that the region recorded a 33.2 poverty incidence in 2021.

“This also translates that the 924,000 Caraganons lived below the poverty threshold of about PHP11,390 per month for a family of five,” the agency said.

The PSA defines poverty incidence among the population as the proportion of Filipinos whose per capita income cannot sufficiently meet the individual basic food and non-food needs.

The PSA-13 survey showed that among the families in the region, about 25.9 percent, or 172,000, were considered poor in 2021.

It also showed that the subsistence incidence among the population in the region slightly increased last year by 2.8 percentage points more than the estimate in 2018 and 4.7 percentage points lower in 2015.

A family of five in the region, it said, needs at least PHP7,950 on average income to meet their basic food needs in a month.

The subsistence incidence among families in the region last year was estimated at 9 percent, which is equivalent to about 60,000 families.

The subsistence incidence is defined as the proportion of Filipinos whose income is not enough to meet their basic food needs.

