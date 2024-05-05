PORT DICKSON, Internet coverage in Negeri Sembilan's populated areas reached 98.35 percent in the first quarter of this year, said Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), State Coordination Division head, Bukhari Yahya. He stated that progress on the National Digital Connectivity Plan (JENDELA) project is actively underway, with an additional 27 towers completed. "Eleven of these towers are operational, and the rest are expected to be completed by the end of this year. As for the 5G network in the state, 225 out of 233 sites are ready for operation, focusing on the Seremban and Port Dickson districts," he said at the Advocacy and Outreach programme for Orang Asli villages in Negeri Sembilan held at the Bukit Kepong Orang Asli village today. Also present were State Heritage and Malay Customs, Technology, Innovation, and Digital chairman, Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli, and MCMC state director, Md Tahir Musa. He highlighted that alongside the expansion of internet networks, a range of advocacy and compliance awareness programmes are being actively conducted in collaboration with authorities to tackle cybersecurity and cybercrime issues. Bukhari stated that MCMC's Klik Dengan Bijak (KDB) and Malaysia ICT Volunteer (MIV) initiatives, aim to educate the public, raise their awareness about internet security and protection, and foster healthy relationships online. Today's programme for 200 Orang Asli villagers included several briefings on cybersecurity, online entrepreneurship, and online ethics to encourage a positive attitude while conducting online activities. The villagers were also given insights into how to lodge complaints regarding the quality of telecommunications coverage in their areas. "The internet offers a wealth of information, but without proper knowledge and protection, it can pose actual threats to real-world safety," he said. He added that the next programme will be held at the Tekir Seremban and Tohor Jelebu Orang Asli villages on Sept 12 and Oct 17, respectively. Source: BER NAMA News Agency