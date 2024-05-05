KUALA LUMPUR, The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will showcase an infotainment concept at the 2024 Asia Defence Services (DSA) and National Security (NATSEC) exhibitions, which start tomorrow at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre. The MMEA acting director-general, Rear Admiral (Maritime) Datuk Saiful Lizan Ibrahim, stated that visitors to the MMEA booth would experience being part of enforcement operations on vessels such as force boarding and air search and rescue using winching methods via Virtual Reality. "MMEA will also display several vessels, including a replica of the First Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV1), and the Maritime Ship Tun Fatimah, which began operations earlier this year, as well as air assets," he said in a statement today. Saiful Lizan also expects visitors to be drawn by the presence of officers from the Special Task and Rescue Team (STAR Team) in Army Combat and Black Multicam uniforms, carrying HK 416, HK UMP rifles, and HK SFP9 SF pistols. Overall, t he exhibitions garnered the participation of 1,324 companies from 60 countries, with 34 countries having their own pavilions, including Turkiye, China, the UAE, Italy, and the United States. The four-day exhibitions are exclusive to high-level delegations, government officials, professionals, and executives within the defence and security sectors, as well as police and other enforcement agencies. Source: BERNAMA News Agency