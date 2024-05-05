GEORGE TOWN, The Perak government has agreed to supply water to Penang through the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park to Seberang Perai. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the matter was agreed upon by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad. "... we have received the good news because Tuanku Sultan Nazrin and the state government Datuk Seri Saarani agreed to provide water supply from Sungai Perak which flows through the green industry of Kerian to at least Seberang Perai. The first phase will reach Seberang Perai including Nibong Tebal and Sungai Bakap. "... I (also) believe with a better relationship with Kedah lately, a more professional approach can be negotiated for Penang's need to cooperate with Kedah in terms of water supply," he said. He said this while speaking at the Closing Ceremony of the Northern Zone MADANI Rakyat 2024 Programme which was held simultaneously with the MADANI 2024 Aidilfitri Celebration at Penang Level, here, today. T ouching on the proposed airport project in Kulim, Kedah, Anwar said the infrastructure involves the jurisdiction of the state and federal governments and must be carefully studied taking into account all factors. In that regard, the Prime Minister said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook had recently also agreed to continue the negotiations, but would follow the proper process. In fact, Anwar said the project was pending following the earlier announcement, as it was poorly researched and did not fully following the required procedures. "We have never refused to discuss and examine all the factors. We asked for the process to be adhered to because there is absolute jurisdiction of the state and there is absolute jurisdiction of the federation. "We take into account any objections in terms of flight routes, security issues and objections from the air force. (Besides), where is the projected cargo and whether the cargo is enough, we will discuss all that. "I will leave it to the Ministry (of Transport ) and the technical committee with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance. Then if they feel it should be expedited, we expedite it because if this project will benefit the people, so I have no problem with that at all," he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency