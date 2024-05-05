TAWAU, The heartwarming tale of true friendship between two Form One classmates, Zhafran Hijazi Zainuddin and Mohd Eddy Haikal Nadir Abdullah, at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Abaka in Merotai, has touched the hearts of Sabahans since going viral on social media recently. Zhafran Hijazi has a small stature due to kidney disease and is unable to perform strenuous tasks, struggling to even carry his school bag and climb the stairs. However, he has been blessed with a loyal friend in Mohd Eddy Haikal Nadir, who faithfully helps him every day. During a recent visit to Zhafran Hijazi's home, Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah, Harapan Rakyat Sabah party president, expressed admiration for Mohd Eddy Haikal Nadir's unwavering support, who helps Zhafran Hijazi carry his bag, supports him in navigating the school stairs and assists with other tasks when needed. "I truly salute and admire the bond between these two friends. Zhafran Hijazi's fortune in finding a loyal companion like Mohd Eddy Haikal Nadir is remarkable. I hope thei r friendship lasts forever," Liew remarked to Bernama. Accompanied by Tawau District health officer Dr. Shameer Sulaiman Khan and pediatric consultant Dr. Asmiati Abd Hamid, Liew visited Zhafran Hijazi's home on a farm in Merotai Kecil, to provide the family assistance and support. Zhafran Hijazi's mother Hasnah Marola, 40, revealed that the eldest of her three children was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure in 2017 after complaining of abdominal pain and the presence of blood in the urine. "When my son showed signs of blood in the urine, my husband and I rushed him to Tawau Hospital, where he was admitted for 10 days. Later, we took him to Likas Hospital for further examination." "In 2021, he began undergoing dialysis three times a week. Despite his strong will, he is limited in physical activities. He attends school but cannot lift heavy objects, carry a heavy bag, or walk for long. We are very grateful for caring friends like Mohd Eddy Haikal Nadir, who support him," she said. Hasnah mentioned tha t her eldest son received RM200 per month in welfare aid until last year, but they have not received the aid for the past four months, despite applying for it. "I am also grateful to Tan Sri Liew for his concern about my son's health. I hope for his speedy recovery because he has been suffering for too long. It breaks my heart whenever he asks about coming home (when he is hospitalised)," she added holding back tears. Meanwhile, Dr. Shameer stated that they would conduct weekly visits to Zhafran Hijazi's home, located 40 kilometres from Tawau, to monitor him. "He has follow-up appointments with the hospital, and our health clinic also follows up on his condition. Through non-governmental or party platforms we can identify residents who may require health assistance and may have missed out on treatment," he said. Pediatric consultant Dr. Asmiati Abd Hamid suggested that the best treatment would be to find a kidney donor among Zhafran Hijazi's family or friends so that he can enjoy a better quality of life. "It's not easy to care for a child with this condition. There is a strict routine in terms of diet and activities. He can only drink 500 to 600 ml of water per day. Exceeding this intake could lead to other problems, including heart and lung failure, and possibly multiple hospitalisations," she explained. Source: BERNAMA News Agency