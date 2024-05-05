MELAKA, The Hikayat Hang Tuah manuscript, dated 1758, is among the historical artefacts and materials to be displayed at the month-long Hang Tuah Exhibition at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) next month. State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman said preparations for the exhibition are underway, adding that the showcase is expected to draw visitors, allowing them to have a closer look at the latest discoveries regarding the legend of Hang Tuah. "The Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf and I have just returned from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to observe the latest discoveries related to Hang Tuah…after researching and searching for solid documentation about Hang Tuah; they will be displayed during the exhibition. "…some people have claimed that Hang Tuah is a myth and this is not true because the state government has conducted research and sought solid evidence that Hang Tuah indeed existed through the manuscripts obtained," he told reporters her today. Earlier, Abdul Razak accompanied Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam to visit the world's largest traditional Chinese wooden sailing ship, Fu Ning, at the Tanjung Bruas port. Meanwhile, Abdul Razak said the committee would discuss with the Fu Ning management team the consideration of opening the ship to tourists so that they can get a closer look at the unique architecture of the traditional vessel. "It would be a great opportunity for Melaka…as it could draw more tourists to the state," he said. The ship, measuring 41.6 metres in length, 12 metres in width and with a main mast height of 29 metres, has nine crew members and 12 passengers. The ship's journey is part of its owner, Lin Chang Jiu's aspirations to honour Admiral Cheng Ho's achievements and retrace his path along the Maritime Silk Road. It started the voyage from Huangpu in Guangzhou, China, on Jan 31 and docked at One15 Marina, Sentosa Cove, Singapore, for the Singapore Yachting Festival before arriving in Melaka o n May 1. Source: BERNAMA News Agency