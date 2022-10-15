Troops seize NPA lair in central Negros encounter site

Troops of the Philippine Army’s 94th Infantry Battalion (94IB) have seized a hideout of the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in one of the encounter sites in Barangay Carabalan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday.

In a report on Friday, the 94IB said they found the lair in Sitio Maliko-liko based on the information provided by residents of adjacent Sitio Cunalom.

Lt. Col. Van Donald Almonte, commander of 94IB, said upon learning about the presence of communist rebels extorting food from the villagers, his men patrolled the area.

A five-minute encounter ensued after which the troops discovered the NPA hideout, which could accommodate up to 20 persons.

The soldiers found female personal belongings, a hand-held radio, and utility ropes.

According to the report, bloodstains were also seen at the encounter site.

“We extend our gratitude to the villagers of Carabalan for their continuous support by giving information on the whereabouts of the communist terrorists. Your 94IB appreciates your dedication to end insurgency in Himamaylan City,” he added.

Wednesday’s clash was the sixth since October 6. Killed in these clashes were two soldiers on October 8, and Romeo Nanta, the commanding officer of the Regional Operational Command of the NPA’s Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros, on October 10.

More than 18,000 residents of Carabalan and two neighboring villages have been affected by the skirmishes, more than 3,000 of whom have sought shelter in various evacuation centers.

Source: Philippines News Agency