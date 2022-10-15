Manhunt on against suspects in cop slay try

A manhunt is ongoing against an undetermined number of suspects responsible for the attack on a police officer in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur.

In a statement issued on Friday, Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 13 (Caraga), said Police Staff Sgt. Arnold Tanjay was about to park his car at home in Barangay Mabuhay, Bayugan City, when the attack occurred.

Tanjay is assigned to the PRO-13’s intelligence division.

“Despite being hit (several times), PSSgt. Tanjay managed to retaliate and shoot back at his attackers, prompting them to escape,” Caramat said.

The wounded police officer was rushed to a nearby hospital and is in recovery.

Bayugan City police investigators recovered from the crime scene one loaded KG-9 9mm Luger, 12 fired cartridge cases, one holster, six fired cartridge cases from inside the victim’s vehicle, and three spent cartridge cases.

“We condemn the cowardly act perpetrated by these suspects (that nearly cost the life of our) police officer (and endangered) his family,” Caramat said as he assured Tanjay’s family that they would put the suspects behind bars.

