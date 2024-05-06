BAGUIO CITY: The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)- Baguio synoptic station on Monday said this summer capital will continue to enjoy cooler weather, at 17°C at its lowest and 27°C at its highest. 'Magpapatuloy pa ang ganitong temperature lalo at may mga isolated rain showers na nagpapalamig din sa environment natin (this range of temperature will continue especially because we are experiencing isolated rain showers that contribute to our cold environment),' Aniceto Polintang, PAGASA-Baguio Weather observe said. While most of the country has been experiencing extreme heat, the summer capital's minimum temperature ranges between 17°C and 18.4°C and maximum of 27°C and 28°C. The heat index in the city is at 28.4 degrees Celsius. "Maswerte tayo dito at mainit man na nararamdaman natin, di kasing init ng ibang lugar (We are lucky that while we are experiencing heat, it is not as much as those in other areas), " Polintang added. He said that the hottest are usually felt between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. while the coldest temperature happens at 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Source: Philippines News Agency