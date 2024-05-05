MANILA: Heat index in at least 16 areas may reach 'danger level' on Sunday, according to the weather bureau. The heat index or what the temperature feels like to the human body, could peak at 48°C in Aparri, Cagayan; 47°C in Dagupan City, Pangasinan; and 45°C in Virac, Catanduanes; according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). Heat indices ranging from 42°C to 44°C are likely in the following areas: Laoag City, Ilocos Norte - 44°C Dagupan City, Pangasinan - 47°C Batac, Ilocos Norte - 42°C Bacnotan, La Union - 44°C Aparri, Cagayan - 48°C Tuguegarao City, Cagayan - 43°C Echague, Isabela - 42°C Casiguran, Aurora - 42°C Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 42°C Cuyo, Palawan - 42°C Virac, Catanduanes - 45°C Masbate City, Masbate - 43°C Roxas City, Capiz - 42°C Dumangas, Iloilo - 42°C Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur - 42°C Cotabato City, Maguindanao - 42°C The weather bureau pegged danger level heat index between 41°C to 51°C, wherein heat c ramps and heat exhaustion are likely while continued exposure could cause heat stroke. Fair weather Meanwhile, PAGASA reported that the country will continue to experience generally fair weather on Sunday. In its 24-hour weather forecast, the weather bureau said Metro Manila and the rest of the archipelago will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms, it warned. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will also prevail across the country, PAGASA said. Source: Philippines News agency