MANILA: The heat index in Clark, Pampanga hit 50 degrees Celsius on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) reported. The past four days, the reading from the Clark International Airport ranged from 39°C to 41°C. Dagupan, Pangasinan recorded 47°C. Pasay City and Quezon City felt the heat at 43°C and 42°C, respectively. The same indices are expected in the two National Capital Region cities the next two days, PAGASA said. La Trinidad, Benguet was the lone area with a below-caution index at 26°C while Baguio City was at a 'hotter' 28°C. Muñoz, Nueva Ecija had the highest actual temperature of 39.8°C while Tuguegarao City, Cagayan was at 39°C. Source: Philippines News Agency