MANILA: The Climate Change Commission (CCC) is launching the Month of the Ocean social media campaign 'Dive Deep, Change the Tides' this May. 'Climate change greatly affects our oceans, leading to rising sea levels, coral reef degradation, and an increase in severe weather events. These changes have profound impacts, not just on our ecosystems and biodiversity, but also to our communities,' the CCC said in a news release on Monday. In response to these challenges, the CCC is committed to promoting nature-based solutions, enhancing climate finance, and working towards resilience. Anchored in this year's ocean month theme 'Develop a sustainable and equitable blue economy,' the campaign aims to inform, educate, and inspire action among Filipinos and the global community to address ocean-related issues and to cultivate a deep appreciation for the ocean's role in climate action. Using carousel posts, infographics, and reels, the campaign will highlight the ocean's contributions to climate regulation, oxygen pr oduction, carbon sequestration, biodiversity support, food security, and weather patterns. It will also address the challenges of pollution, acidification, habitat and biodiversity loss, and overfishing. Real-life accounts from fisherfolk will show the tangible impacts of these issues, along with actionable tips for adopting ocean-friendly habits to promote sustainability. "Oceans are the lifeblood of our planet, and also our frontline against climate change. Our actions today will determine the health of our oceans tomorrow. We all have a role to play in ensuring their protection and sustainability," CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje said. Throughout the month, the CCC will engage audiences across multiple platforms - Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram- with a variety of informative content. This campaign aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14, which focuses on conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development, as well as SDG 13, which urges to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. Through Presidential Proclamation No. 57, s.1999, May is designated as Month of the Ocean, emphasizing the responsibility of the Philippine government and the Filipino people to promote sustainable ocean practices and raise public awareness about the importance of our oceans. 'Stay tuned to our social media accounts for the upcoming contents and to join the conversation about ocean preservation and climate action,' the CCC said. Source: Philippines News Agency