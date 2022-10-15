ASG fighter killed, another escaped in Sulu clash

An Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandit was killed while another escaped in a law enforcement operation in the province of Sulu, an official said Friday.

Major Allan Alog, head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Sulu, said Alal Jil Ismin Jupakkal was wounded in a clash around 3:09 a.m. Friday in Barangay Gimba Lagasan in Parang town, Sulu.

Jupakkal, who received first aid treatment from police officers, was rushed to the Sulu provincial hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Alog said the 10-minute firefight broke out as Jupakkal’s cohort, Alganer Dawadil Dahim, opened fire upon seeing the arrival of policemen who were about to serve a warrant of arrest against them.

Jupakkal and Dahim were followers of the slain ASG leaders Albader Parad and Majan Sahidjuan alias Apoh Mike operating in the towns of Indanan, Parang, and Maimbung.

Parad was killed along with five others in a clash with Philippine Marine troops in 2010 in Sulu’s hinterlands.

On the other hand, Sahidjuan was also killed in a clash with Marine troops in Languyan, Tawi-Tawi province in March last year.

Jupakkal and Dahim were tagged in the kidnapping of five Indonesian crewmen of a fishing boat in January 2020, Alog said.

The Indonesian hostages were separately rescued by military troops in March 2021 in Tawi-Tawi.

Source: Philippines News Agency