KUALA LUMPUR, Berita Harian news editor Sariha Mohd Ali has been re-elected Malaysian Women Journalists Association (PERTAMA) president for her fifth consecutive term by unanimous vote at the association's 52nd annual general meeting today. Other office-bearers elected included Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) deputy editor-in-chief (News Service) Nasriah Darus as PERTAMA deputy president, Bernama English chief sub editor Hasliza Abdullah as association secretary, Bernama journalist Wan Nor Azura Mior Abdul Aziz as assistant secretary and Bernama executive editor M Saraswathi as treasurer. Sariha told Bernama after the AGM today that said that she wanted women journalists' voices to be heard and given attention by the government. 'I urge the government to consider the importance of women's contribution in the country's progress and development. We are equals of male journalists but if we look at challenges, women face bigger challenges as we also manage our families and children on top of carrying out our journalistic duties. 'The association is the first and oldest media association, set up in 1971, to involve female media practitioners,' she said, adding that the association would always champion the welfare of its members, especially when faced with illness or misfortune. Source: BERNAMA News Agency