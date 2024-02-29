NCRPO: Navotas court ruling highlights efforts to weed out rogue cops

MANILA: The ruling of a Navotas court convicting five of six dismissed police officers implicated in the death of 17-year-old Jerhome Jemboy Baltazar highlights stringent efforts to rid the police ranks of misfits and scalawags, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Thursday. The Navotas City Regional Trial Court on Tuesday convicted a policeman for homicide and four others for illegal discharge of firearms in connection with the killing of Baltazar last year. The Department of Justice earlier charged six policemen with murder for the death of Salazar, who was killed in an alleged case of mistaken identity during a police operation in Navotas City in August 2023. In a phone interview, NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stressed that there was no neglect in their moves to hold the involved police officers accountable for their acts. "Basta tayo nakapag imbestiga tayo ng maayos. Yung mga ebidensya kinalap natin at pinilahan natin ng kaso. Sa pagpila ng kaso, kaagad agad yan, t wo days after nung insidente naifile na natin yung kaso at yung kaso administratibo, iba pa yun kasi inimbestigahan natin (On our end, we ensured a thorough probe. We compiled pieces of evidence and filed cases. Two days after the incident, we immediately filed cases, including administrative cases. The administrative cases were also probed separately)," Nartatez said. Nartatez also stressed that the six cops were dismissed from the service on Sept. 13, 2023, just over a month after Baltazar's killing on Aug. 2. "We punish those who err and we want our police officers to serve the public efficiently and professionally. Our message is very clear, the PNP (Philippine National Police) and the NCRPO are in full support of the law and we will continue to fulfill our duty to protect the right to life of our people," Nartatez said. The NCRPO chief issued the statement after the victim's family lamented that the Navotas Regional Trial Court 286 convicted only one police officer -- S/Sgt. Gerry Maliban -- of homici de. State prosecutors earlier filed murder charges against Maliban, Executive Master Sgt. Roberto Balais Jr., Staff Sgt. Nikko Esquillon, Cpl. Edward Blanco Pat. Benedict Mangada and Staff Sgt. Antonio Bugayong. The court, however, convicted Balais, Esquillon, Blanco and Mangada of illegal discharge of firearms while Bugayong was acquitted. Crackdown Nartatez, meanwhile, said they would intensify their efforts against criminals using illegally acquired military and police uniforms in their activities. The move comes in the wake of the Feb. 21 robbery of a pawnshop in Koronadal City, South Cotabato, where two of six suspects were seen wearing police athletic uniforms. He said part of this move is a crackdown on clothing stores or stalls they found selling military and police uniforms without any permit or authorization. During his time as a junior police officer, Nartatez recounted incidents where insurgents, wearing uniforms of ranking officials from major to colonel, would go about visiting isolated c amps or stations in the countryside on the pretext of inspections but would later open fire on troops. "We will be hard-hitting on that modus of lawless elements," he added. Nartatez also allayed the fears of the public, saying legitimate police officers are always on the lookout against these "pseudo cops". He also added that such instances are also rare in Metro Manila. Source: Philippines News Agency