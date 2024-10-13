NCAA basketball: Blazers stay ahead; Altas stun Knights

MANILA: College of Saint Benilde defeated San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 91-85, to stay on top of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Season 100 men’s basketball tournament Sunday.

Allen Liwag had 19 points and six rebounds for the Blazers who notched their eighth win against two losses at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Ian Torres sank three triples to finish with 13 points to go with four rebounds and three assists; while Matthew Oli, chipped in 12 points, likewise highlighted by three treys.

Justine Sanchez, Jhomel Ancheta and Zenric Jarque contributed nine points each for CSB, which led by as much as 87-74.

‘Our bench stepped up today, a lot of them delivered,’ CSB coach Charles Tiu said.

Rafael Are led the Stags (2-8) with 29 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Lauren Gabat had 21 points and four assists, while Tristan Felebrico added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

In the other game, University of Perpetual Help rebounded from a four-game slum

p by beating Letran, 71-61, and improved to 5-6.

Christian Pagaran delivered 19 points, five rebounds and two assists; while Mark Gojo Cruz had 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block for the Altas.

The Altas avenged their first-round loss to the Knights in triple overtime, 82-73, on Sept. 28.

Sherick Estrada had 14 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for Letran, which dropped to 6-5 but just behind joint second San Beda University and Mapua University Cardinals (7-3).

Source: Philippines News Agency