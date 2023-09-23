MOBILE APP FOR ALL BUS SERVICES IN KLANG VALLEY BY YEAR-END

A mobile application will be launched later this year to coordinate bus routes in the Klang Valley and provide a smoother and more efficient service.

Rapid Bus chief executive officer Muhammad Yazurin Sallij Muhammad Yassin said the mobile application is currently in the data collection phase and is being jointly developed by three bus operators, namely Rapid Bus, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) free GoKL buses and the Selangor government's Smart Selangor buses.

"We are working on an application that can display all bus services. For example, the Pulse application could come where you can see the GoKL, Smart Selangor buses and the Rapid Bus routes,” he said when met at the Rapid Bus Open Day 2023 at the Cheras Selatan Rapid Bus Complex today.

On Sept 12, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the ministry through the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) will coordinate bus service routes in the Klang Valley to better integrate public transport and avoid duplication of bus route operations.

Muhammad Yazurin Sallij said the Rapid Bus Open Day was held for the first time to give the public the opportunity to learn more about public transport, especially the KL Rapid Bus Service.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency