Matterport Becomes Autodesk Premium Partner, Deepening Relationship on Digital Twin Collaboration For Design & Construction

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading digital twin platform to access, understand, and utilize properties, today announced its membership as an Autodesk Construction Cloud® Premium Partner, helping bring Matterport’s 4K digital twins to even more construction professionals. Autodesk Construction Cloud is a portfolio of software services that combines advanced technology, a builders network and predictive insights for construction teams.

Matterport has been part of the Autodesk Construction Cloud partner ecosystem since 2020, when it first introduced the Matterport Partner Card within BIM 360®. Since then, Matterport has introduced several new add-ons, features, and integrations to support design and construction professionals across their Autodesk® and Autodesk Construction Cloud workflows, becoming one of the most popular integrations available in the Autodesk App Store and Partner Card library.

Digital twins allow teams to collaborate virtually within the visual context of a job site. With a clear view of site conditions, teams can identify and communicate potential issues earlier to keep projects on time and on budget.

Today, Matterport users can collaborate across several Autodesk workflows, including:

Autodesk ® Docs : Create, view, and collaborate on Issues directly within a Matterport digital twin of a project, or generate specific file types (.rvt, .ifc, .dwg, .xyz) from models to share with stakeholders.

: Create, view, and collaborate on Issues directly within a Matterport digital twin of a project, or generate specific file types (.rvt, .ifc, .dwg, .xyz) from models to share with stakeholders. Autodesk ® Build : Easily create, assign, and track RFIs connected to a Matterport digital twin in Autodesk Build to pinpoint site problems and ensure project teams are on the same page.

: Easily create, assign, and track RFIs connected to a Matterport digital twin in Autodesk Build to pinpoint site problems and ensure project teams are on the same page. Matterport Partner Card : Add the Matterport Partner Card to your Autodesk Build Insights or BIM 360 Project Home dashboards to provide stakeholders with visual site context alongside essential project data.

: Add the Matterport Partner Card to your Autodesk Build Insights or BIM 360 Project Home dashboards to provide stakeholders with visual site context alongside essential project data. Autodesk ® Revit ® Plugin: Streamline workflows by directly importing Matterport point cloud files (.XYZ and .E57) and BIM files (.rvt, .ifc) into Revit to kickstart 3D model creation.

As a Premium Partner, Matterport will collaborate closely with Autodesk on new APIs that help improve capabilities available to customers and on extensive go-to-market activities to help customers discover and take advantage of that value.

“Since Matterport began its journey into the design and construction space, Autodesk has been an invaluable partner in integrating the strengths of our immersive platform with Autodesk’s decades of expertise,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer, Matterport. “We’ve been blown away by the positive reaction to our latest integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud, and as a Premium Partner, look forward to delivering even deeper integrations that can help anyone in the design and construction phases keep their projects moving, from wherever they are.”

“Digital twins help the construction industry significantly address collaboration issues and information silos,” said James Cook, director – industry & technology partnerships at Autodesk Construction Solutions. “Given that Matterport’s technology helps democratize the reality capture, creation, and use of 3D digital twins, we’re enthusiastic about how our partnership has grown. Matterport’s addition as a Premium Partner translates into a lot of value for our mutual customers.”

Matterport’s integrations are available today in the Autodesk App Store for all supported regions. To learn more about how you can leverage Matterport with Autodesk, visit: https://matterport.com/ partners/autodesk

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

