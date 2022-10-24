Livelihood programs eyed as solution to marijuana cultivation

The Police Regional Office – Cordillera (PROCOR) said the concept of a whole-of-nation approach where all government agencies would work together to provide alternative livelihood activities will be the difference-maker in putting an end to Kalinga province’s marijuana cultivation problem.

“Kailangan mabigyan ng alternative livelihood activity and mga residente at kailangan matulungan sila na masiguro na may kikitain sila (Residents need to be provided with alternative livelihoods and assisted so they would have sure income),” Brig. Gen. Mafelino Bazar, PROCOR director, said in a phone interview Friday.

He said this was the essence of a dialogue held in Tinglayan, Kalinga on October 20, which was attended by various government agencies, as well as local officials and elders, to come up with comprehensive plans to end the long-standing issue of marijuana cultivation and transport in the town.

According to Bazar, among the viable alternative livelihood programs is fish farming that the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) can provide, with corresponding assistance for product processing and value-adding.

Another option is the cultivation of high-value crops and orchids.

“Hopefully, ma-convince natin sila na instead na magtanim ng marijuana, magtanim na lang sila ng orchids. Nandoon din ang BFAR baka pwede ang fishpond doon (Hopefully, we can convince the residents to cultivate orchids instead of marijuana. BFAR could help them start fishponds),” Bazar said.

In a separate interview, PROCOR information officer Capt. Marnie Abellanida said that based on the records of the Regional Operations Division, more than PHP8 billion worth of marijuana plants and products have been destroyed in 240 marijuana eradication operations conducted in Tinglayan, Kalinga alone since 2016.

This week, a group was arrested in a buy-bust in Metro Manila for selling bricks of marijuana that they claimed to have come from Tinglayan, Kalinga.

Several persons have also been arrested in the Cordillera or elsewhere for marijuana possession after coming from Kalinga.

Source: Philippines News Agency