More than 650 police, force multipliers to be deployed for Undas

More than 650 police personnel and force multipliers are ready to be deployed to public and private cemeteries and other convergence sites in the city from October 29 to November 2 for the Undas holiday, the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) said Friday.

“Their function will be to assist in the maintenance of traffic and provide police assistance to ensure the safe and orderly observance of the All Saints’ (Day) and All Souls’ Day, which is a long weekend,” Col. Domingo Gambican, BCPO operations chief, said in a report.

Based on the BCPO’s Oplan Undas, 317 police personnel augmented by 349 force multipliers will be assigned to cemeteries, tourist destinations, bus terminals, malls, and the public market.

Medical personnel and emergency volunteers will also be positioned at the cemeteries during the long weekend.

Gambican said there would be no traffic rerouting to avoid additional congestion, especially with several ongoing road constructions.

However, police will be dispatched to help direct traffic, as well as implement the drop-and-go policy along access routes in the different private and public cemeteries.

Meanwhile, the city government has ordered the closure of cemeteries in the city on November 1 to ensure proper crowd management and avoid traffic, and provided a schedule of visits per district covering the 128 barangays.

Some private cemeteries are adopting the first letter of the family name of the deceased for the schedule of visits.

At the same time, the city government has allowed the use of Malcolm Square or the People’s Park as a special area for selling candles, cut flowers, potted flowers, and other materials needed for floral arrangement, from October 27 to 31.

Only 72 slots are allowed due to the limited space and the drop-off point for wholesale items designated at the old city library area.

At the city market, several areas have been identified as flower sections – at the side of the Maharlika and Marbay buildings and the back of the Rillera Building near the vegetable market.

