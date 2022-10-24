Bataan, Converge pilot free internet for education program

The local government of Bataan and broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. has launched the Fiber to the Home (FTTH) program, which seeks to provide free fiber access to educational resources in 500 homes.

Bataan Governor Joet Garcia said the target of 500 homes is just a start, with the FTTH program eyeing to connect more than 100,000 homes in the province.

“Hindi lang estudyante ang mabibigyan ng koneksyon kundi pati ang mahigit na 6,000 faculty ay mabibigyan ng FTTH (Not only students will be provided with a connection but also more than 6,000 faculty members would be given the FTTH),” Garcia said in a statement Friday.

The program was launched at the Pagalanggang National High School in Dinalupihan, Bataan on October 10.

A total of 50 scholars from the school will be the first beneficiaries of the program.

Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy, meanwhile, said the program emphasizes the learners’ “right to information” to ensure that they receive a proper education.

“Information technology is part and parcel of students’ learning at this age. I’d like to congratulate the leadership of Bataan that made this happen. Whatever the province of Bataan needs, we will support them for the education of these students,” Uy said.

He noted that Converge’s fiber network in Bataan was begun 20 years ago, making the province one of the first expansion areas of the company outside of the company’s home province of Pampanga.

Department of Education (DepEd) Bataan School Divisions Office Superintendent Dr. Roland Fronda said the project would help realize the DepEd’s vision of “shaping Filipinos who passionately love their country with their values and competencies.”

“Among the things that will be enjoyed by our students, learners, and parents that we did not enjoy during the pandemic is the FTTH project,” Fronda said

Source: Philippines News Agency