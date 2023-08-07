KPWKM WILL ENSURE WELFARE OF CHILDREN OF FALLEN TREE VICTIMS

The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) will ensure that the welfare of two of the children of a couple who were killed when a tree fell on their car near Kampung Bukit Cina, Kok Lanas here is taken care of.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Aiman Athirah Sabu said the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) would visit the two orphaned siblings and it would conduct a detailed investigation to channel the proper assistance.

"In any case like this, JKM representatives will usually pay a visit to get information to channel aid including counselling and financial aid,” she told reporters at the Himpunan Wanita Perpaduan here today.

In the incident on Saturday, Nik Mohd Zulmi Ramli, 44, his wife Nik Amirah Ab Rahman, 40, and their five-year-old daughter Nik Aishah Azzahra died at the scene, while the couple’s two other children Nik Adilia Zulaikha, 11, and Nik Adam Zarif, nine, sustained injuries and were rushed to the Machang Hospital for treatment.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency