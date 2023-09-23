KPDN INCREASES ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL TO MONITOR PRICE AND SUPPLY OF RICE NATIONWIDE

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost Living (KPDN) has increased its enforcement personnel to ensure better monitoring and control in the second phase of Op Jamin which is aimed at focusing on the supply and price of rice in the market throughout the country.

Acting KPDN minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the increase involved roping in 900 more enforcement officers, raising the total workforce involved in the exercise of monitoring and control to 2,390 personnel who had carried out inspection at 8,684 business premises since July 7.

"KPDN with the cooperation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security through their Paddy and Rice Control Division are carrying out Op Jamin throughout the country and we have decided to continue with Phase two with improved applications.

"The main focus of Op Jamin is to monitor the price of rice at all level and supply chains through an increased enforcement workforce...by increasing the enforcement workforce, we are able to increase the number of premises that can be screened, right from the factories, wholesalers and retailers,” he said.

Armizan was speaking to reporters after participating in Op Jamin in the Raub district to have a first hand look at the situation of supply, price of rice, sugar and cooking oil.

The ministry will continue to find avenues to improve matters related to goods, especially essential products, for discussion in post-cabinet meetings.

“We will table the best mechanism because enforcement is not only for rice but other goods as well and there is a need to find a solution for the long term,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency