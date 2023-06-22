KKD TO CONSIDER CALLS FOR INCREASING RELIGIOUS, PWD PROGRAMMES – TEO

The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) will consider calls for Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) to broadcast more religious programmes and those catering for persons with disabilities (PwD), the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching said the ministry was open to suggestions and would bring suitable proposals to the next level of discussions.

“RTM through TV1 has provided religious programmes amounting to 10.2 per cent. If we feel this percentage is insufficient and needs to be increased, I will bring this proposal to RTM for further discussions.

“Meanwhile, to empower the PwD community, RTM always provides coverage and special slots for this special group, especially on PwD Day and Autism Day, with reports and talk shows,” she said.

She said this when winding up the debate on the Fees (Department of Broadcasting, Malaysia) (Confirmation) Bill 2023 which is aimed at verifying the collection of fees in relation to any television programme provided by the Broadcasting Department during the period of March 15, 2001 to Feb 28, 2022.

The bill was appoved by Dewan Negara after its third reading and a debate by four senators. It was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat on May 22 by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and approved on May 24.

The proposal for RTM to increase religious programmes and those specially for PwD was raised by Senator Isaiah Jacob.

On Senator Datuk Juhainis Abd Aziz’s suggestion that RTM set up its own production house to produce films, Teo said this proposal needs to be studied as the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) is now entrusted with developing the country’s film industry.

“RTM has a unit for producing dramas for television, a production house focusing on dramas but not films. However, this does not mean KKD does not want to develop the film industry,” she added.

Teo said RTM would continue to support artistic freedom and if artistes face problems like encountering restrictive regulations, KKD is open to holding discussions to look into their difficulties.

She said RTM now has six TV channels offering programmes in the country’s main languages of Bahasa Melayu as the official language, English, Tamil, Mandarin, Iban, Kadazandusun and Bajau, and also owns 34 radio stations throughout the country.

“These include news bulletin programmes in various languages so that the message and information can reach all quarters, other types of drama and talk shows where subtitles are provided to ensure the content is easily understood by all communities,” she said.

Teo said RTM programmes which were well received were broadcasts on sports and concerts, as RTM had received a rating of 10.3 million for the Thailand versus Indonesia football match in the recent SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia.

Earlier, the Dewan Negara also approved the Renewable Energy (Amendment) Bill 2023 and Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023 in preparation for the handing over of regulatory power on electricity supply to Sabah.

Natural Resource, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, when winding up the debate on the bill, said it was an important amendment to enable the handing over of power on electricity supply to the Sabah state government in line with the framework of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

The Dewan Negara will sit again on Monday.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency