KING VISITS PROPHET MUHAMMAD’S GRAVE, RAUDHAH IN MADINAH

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday visited Prophet Muhammad SAW’s grave and Raudhah at the Nabawi Mosque in Madinah.

According to a post on Istana Negara Facebook page, His Majesty also performed Maghrib, Isyak and non-obligatory prayers (solat sunat) in the vicinity of Prophet Muhammad SAW’s grave.

He was then accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah after the prayers.

"(Their Majesties)... sent salam and salawat (greetings and blessings) on Prophet Muhammad SAW led by the mutawif (haj guide) for the state guest, Sheikh Mustafa Alarabi," according to the post.

Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was also in attendance as well as Their Majesties’ other children.

“Their Majesties then proceeded to visit Raudhah (a spot in the Nabawi Mosque) and performed solat sunat there,” it said, adding that Their Majesties and delegation are scheduled to leave for Makkah tomorrow (June 23) to perform haj.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah will be in Saudi Arabia until July 1.

The Saudi government announced that Wukuf Day, the peak of the haj pilgrimage, will be on June 27 (Tuesday), while Hari Raya Aidiladha is to be celebrated on Wednesday (June 28).

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidiladha on June 29.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency