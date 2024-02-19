Kien Giang fishermen urged to keep IUU fishing fight

Kien Giang: A working group from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Rach Gia City Fisheries Association in the southern province of Kien Giang on February 18 visited local fishermen before their first voyage in the Lunar New Year 2024. The group gave the fishermen life jackets and buoys, wished them a good fishing trip, and conveyed a message from the chairman of the provincial People's Committee calling for fighting illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. At the new-year meeting with fishermen and vessel owners, the agriculture department called on them to be determined to improve the productivity and quality of seafoods and protect the sovereignty of the sea and islands of the country. Director of the department Le Huu Toan highlighted that as a key fishing ground of the country, Kien Giang has been developing its fisheries strongly for a long time, creating jobs for nearly 70,000 workers. Truong Van Ngu, Chairman of the Rach Gia City Fisheries Association, called on fishermen to continue working hard to contribute to the socio-economic development of the province and their families. The association will continue to coordinate with the province's agencies to implement the fishery guidelines and policies and support them to exploit seafood lawfully./. Source: Vietnam News Agency