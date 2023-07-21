Kids with poor hand hygiene prone to sore eyes: city health exec

Proper hand hygiene is one of the most effective measures to prevent the spread of conjunctivitis or commonly known as sore eyes, a disease that city health officers here fear will spread faster among children. In a press conference on Friday, City Health Officer Kenneth G. Capero said sore eyes is a common infection causing inflammation or redness of tissues lining the eyelid. He added that it spreads faster among children because they tend to forget to properly wash their hands. 'In terms of prevention, hand hygiene is number one. Washing with soap for about 20 minutes and use of alcohol can help a lot,' Capero said. From January to June, the city has recorded 166 cases of sore eyes affecting mostly children one to 10 years old with 73 cases. Other age groups include 12 cases for one year old and below, 19 for the 11-20 age bracket, 22 for 21 to 30 years old, 16 for 31 to 40, 11 for 41 to 50 years old, and 13 for 51 years old and above. Lapuz district reported 16 cases and 10 others were recorded by the health center in Tanza City Proper this July. "They spread through eye contact of hands or objects contaminated with the infectious tears, eye discharges, fecal matter or respiratory discharges that can contaminate the hands," Capero said. It can be viral due to adenoviruses (group of viruses that can cause infections), bacterial caused by staphylococcus aureus (can cause skin and soft tissue infections) or streptococcus pneumonia (can cause pneumococcal disease), and gonococcal or from mother to child. Cases recorded in the city are mostly viral due to the presence of the adenoviruses, so they spread faster. Among its symptoms are redness of the eyes, gritty feeling, itchy and burning eyes, blurred vision, increased sensitivity to light, and swelling of the eyes. The signs and symptoms of conjunctivitis usually improve in two to five days without treatment but if they persist after five days they should see a doctor, Capero said. 'To make sure of proper assessment and treatment don't hesitate to consult our friendly doctors who are always around,' he added. He said there are free consultations and even medicines in district health centers. 'The city has procured medicines in anticipation of the increase,' he said

Source: Philippines News Agency