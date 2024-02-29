‘Kadiwa ng Pangulo’ attracts more buyers in Batac

LAOAG: The 'Kadiwa ng Pangulo' trade fair in Batac City has been extended by a day until Friday on increased demand from the public. Batac City agriculturist Mark Allan Abad told the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday that residents and those living in nearby towns trooped to the Imelda Cultural Center to check on the affordable goods sold at the trade fair, participated in by around 60 farmers from Batac's farming villages and some 15 local entrepreneurs. 'During the launching of the Kadiwa last Feb. 15, we were able to raise around PHP600,000 gross income from our participants,' he said. Less than 50 farmers and traders joined the initial trade fair in the middle of this month. The trade fair is a nationwide initiative of the Marcos government to help Filipinos cope with rising food prices while ensuring income to local farmers, fisherfolk and small enterprises without intermediaries. Abad said they also opened the Kadiwa to Venvi Agro-Industrial Ventures Corporation in San Nicolas town as it offers c heaper meat and poultry products for the benefit of more consumers. The fair is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Farming villages in Batac City set up their stalls inside the events center to display their freshly picked in-season fruits and vegetables such as bananas, melon, eggplant, tomatoes, string beans, garlic, onions, squash and many more. Grocery stalls, processed food items and dry goods are also offered at discounted prices while government agencies such as the Department of Agriculture, the Philippine Carabao Center and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources present their finished products and technologies. 'My trips to the market and grocery stores have been lessened because of the Kadiwa program in my city. I hope this will continue longer to benefit more producers and consumers,' said Irene Ringor, a frequent Kadiwa buyer from Tabug village. Source: Philippines News Agency