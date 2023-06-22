ISSUES PLAGUING BSI, KSAB TO BE MITIGATED BY END OF SEPTEMBER

All issues plaguing the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here, and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), Iskandar Puteri, are expected to be mitigated by end of September.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said state government also remained committed in improving Johor’s connectivity, especially in improvising services at the two CIQ complexes.

“We are aware that addressing these legacy issues will help to improve Johor and Malaysia’s image, besides making life so much easier for our state’s daily commuters.

“With the assurances of the Immigration Department director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh and the Home Ministry recently, I am pleased to inform all investors present that the problems will be mitigated by September. This is proof that Johor listens to its people and industries,” he said in his keynote address at the Johor Business and Investment Forum, here today.

Onn Hafiz also expressed appreciation to the federal government for their commitment to reduce the congestion at the borders resulting in positive developments on this front.

Johor-Singapore Causeway is currently one of the busiest border crossings in the world with over 300,000 Malaysians travelling to Singapore every day.

“The Causeway has been my major focus as I have been on the ground to monitor the situation regularly," he added.

Apart from that, the Machap state assemblyman also said the government is pursuing the Rapid Transit System (RTS Link) to further boost Johor Bahru-Singapore connectivity.

"This is a game-changing project that is expected to be completed by 2026, with an estimated capacity of 150,000 daily users.

"To aid the RTS Link, the Iskandar Malaysia Bus Rapid Transit (IMBRT) will be completed by 2025. The IMBRT will have extensive connectivity with routes from here to Skudai, Tebrau and Iskandar Puteri. This is another gamechanger that can boost economic growth for Johor," he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency