IGP EXTENDS CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY OF SHAH GHAZLI KHAN SHAHADAD

KUALA LUMPUR, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have extended their condolences to the family of former Bukit Aman Management Department deputy director (Training) Datuk Shah Gzali Khan Shahadad who died yesterday.

In a statement today, PDRM said Shah Gzali Khan held this position until his mandatory retirement in 2016.

"We pray that the soul of the late Datuk Shah Gzali Khan will be blessed and placed among the faithful and righteous," said the statement.

Shah Gzali Khan died of asthma-related complications.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency