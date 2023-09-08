HAJIJI CONFIDENT KEMBARA KENALI BORNEO TOUR WILL SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT IN SABAH

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is confident that infrastructure development in Sabah can be accelerated following the visit of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah through the Kembali Kenali Borneo tour.

Hajiji said he was confident that Al-Sultan Abdullah, as the Head of State, would discuss with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim all matters relating to the development of the state that had been submitted to His Majesty during the tour.

"We are excited and happy because this is the first time a Yang di-Pertuan Agong is making a trip to Sabah.

"On this trip, the people can meet (Their Majesties) and forward some ideas to His Majesty," he told reporters after chairing the Gagasan Rakyat Supreme Council meeting here today.

The Kembara Kenali Borneo tour programme from Sept 3 to 13 began in Tawau, Sabah and will end in Telok Melano, Sematan, Sarawak, covering a distance of 2,154 kilometres (km) along the Pan Borneo Highway that connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.

The 985km journey in Sabah ended yesterday (Sept 7) after passing through eight districts, namely Tawau, Lahad Datu, Sandakan, Telupid, Ranau, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Sipitang.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency