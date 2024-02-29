Guv urged to convene price coordinating council amid high pork prices

DUMAGUETE CITY: Public clamor continued for the provincial government to curb the rising prices of pork in Negros Oriental despite the lifting of the ban on the inbound shipment of live hogs into the province. Livestock sellers said the live hogs bought from local suppliers have become more costly. On the other hand, consumers are also complaining of the 'skyrocketing' prices of pork in the market, noting that the price of lechon or roasted pig these days has almost doubled. Amid all these complaints, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) here has written Governor Manuel Sagarbarria to immediately convene the Provincial Price Coordinating Council to address the growing problem. In her letter to Sagarbarria recently, DTI-Negros Oriental chief Nimfa Virtucio, said the recent surge in livestock prices has become a 'pressing concern for both local producers and consumers.' 'This alarming trend not only poses challenges to the viability of our agricultural sector but also threatens the economic well-bein g of our residents, particularly those who rely on affordable meat products for their sustenance,' she said Thursday. She said the DTI believes convening the multi-sectoral PPCC and the Task Force African Swine Fever could better address the problem. Virtucio earlier said that while the DTI has no jurisdiction over the price control of livestock, their concern is the impact on consumers affected by soaring prices. The public has been clamoring on social media for concerned agencies to step in and stop the rising prices of pork, which they said has gone up to as much as PHP400 per kg. Source: Philippines News Agency